INDIANA: Before you hire a baby-sitter, check this new online registry of child abusers

Stephanie Gribble pleaded guilty to six felony counts of neglect of a dependent. (Photo: Provided by IMPD)

(INDYSTAR.com) - Indiana has launched a registry that includes the names of people convicted of child abuse or neglect.

Legislators passed Senate Enrolled Act 357, also known as Kirk's Law, last year after the death of 19-month-old Kirk Coleman, who prosecutors say died in the care of a provider with a previous record of child abuse.

"This bill provides parents a way to make sure the person they have chosen to take care of their child has not been convicted of child abuse," former Gov. Mike Pence said last year in a statement. "It is my hope that this child abuse registry will become a resource to help ensure that no child is left with someone who may harm them."

The registry lists the name, age, last known city of residence, other identifying information and a description of the crime for which the individual was convicted.

It includes those who have been convicted since July 1, 2012, of neglect of a dependent, child selling, battery against a child, and all sex offenses. It does not include information on cases that were expunged or sealed.

Explore the registry here: https://public.courts.in.gov/CAR#/.

Call IndyStar reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski at (317) 444-6135. Follow her on Twitter: @IndyMarisaK.

INDYSTAR.com