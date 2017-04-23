Barnstable Brown Ky. Derby Eve Gala Releases 2017 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--April 24, 2017 – The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, internationally recognized as the “premier” Kentucky Derby gala and counted among the “Ten Best Parties in the World” by Condé Nast, is proud to announce the celebrity lineup for its 29th annual gala. The many celebrity guests will include:



• Tom Brady

• Kid Rock

• Tracy Morgan

• Katie Couric

• Larry David

• Kacey Musgraves

• Aaron Rodgers

• Sammy Hagar

• Richie Sambora

• Harry Connick Jr.

• Brian McKnight

• Maren Morris (Grammy winning country artist)

• Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

• Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn)

• Justin Hartley (This is Us)

• Boyz II Men

• Rickie Fowler (PGA Tour golfer)

• Brooks Koepka (PGA Tour golfer)

• Justin Thomas (PGA Tour golfer)

• Jimmy Walker (PGA Tour golfer)

• Johnny Gill

• Montgomery Gentry

• Orianthi

• Stephen Amell

• Josh Henderson

• Travis Tritt

• Terri Clark

• Cam (Grammy nominated country music artist)

• Clay Walker

• Giada De Laurentiis

• Chrishell Stause

• Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke

• Jordan Smith (The Voice)

• Taylor Dayne

• Joey Fatone

• Bode Miller

• Mary Wilson

• Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)

• Jay Gruden (NFL head coach)

• Wes Welker (former All-Pro NFL player)

• Matt Cassel (Tennessee Titans)

• Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans)

• Larry Izzo (Houston Texans)

• Rob O'Neill (Decorated U.S. Navy Seal)

• Larry Birkhead

• Justin Cornwell (Training Day)



The star-studded bash is held at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, who co-hosts the event with her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable. “Our 29th year is going to be extraordinary,” said Patricia. “It will be one for the history books.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV