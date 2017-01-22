Bardstown High students encounter D.C. protesters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing toddler in Borden, Ind., dies
-
Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement
-
Family stands tall after multiple tragedies
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
-
Injured dog brings attention to vacant homes
-
Town council fights to remove police chief
-
Rally to keep 2nd Street Kroger open
-
Sunday morning weather
-
Search suspended until early Sunday for missing 2-year-old
-
Louisville restaurant named best in nation
More Stories
-
Rescuers recall pulling missing boy from creekJan 22, 2017, 10:46 p.m.
-
Bardstown students witness inauguration protestersJan 22, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Clark Memorial Bridge work to begin MondayJan 22, 2017, 9:17 p.m.