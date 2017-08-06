Removal of tree in St. Matthews causes uproar

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - It's been an uproar in St. Matthews recently after family owned Independence Bank cut down a pin oak tree to make way for its new location on Frankfort Ave near the intersection of Westport Road. For the first time since the outrage, the Bank's president is responding publicly.

RELATED: Local representative calls on bank to plant more trees

The President of Independence Bank here in the Louisville market, Louis Straub, sent us photos.

He says after hearing about the outrage and reports that the pin oak tree was at least 100 years old, he checked his facts.

"The owner of the hardware store who has owned that store for 40 or 50 years, and it was a family store before that, the owner of the hardware store remembers the tree there about 35 years ago, that's when it started. You can't really ask for a better person than the person who has owns the property to tell you the age of the tree." - Louis Straub

The pictures from the University of Louisville Archives shows Frankfort Avenue in 1953, he says there is not a tree present, therefore, it could not be any older than about 52 years old. Even if it was just planted when these were taken, Straub says the tree was nowhere near 100 years old and he wants to set the record straight.

Construction of the new Independence Bank is set to be complete by summer 2018.

© 2017 WHAS-TV