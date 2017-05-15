Ball State University tree decorated with gum is cut down

(Photo: The Indianapolis Star)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - A tree at Ball State University that for more than a decade was decorated with used chewing gum has been cut down.



The Indianapolis Star reports students over the weekend discovered a stump on the Muncie campus where the "Gum Tree" once stood.



Ball State spokeswoman Joan Todd says the tree was removed to make way for a new "walking mall" that was approved by the school's board following public discussion. The project is designed to improve pedestrian and bike access through the area.



Todd says it "certainly was not intended to upset anyone or be insensitive to anyone's feelings about the ... tree."



In 2013, students and alumni were gearing up for a battle to save the "Gum Tree" when there was earlier speculation it might be felled.

