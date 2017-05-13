"Avocado hand" injuries on the rise

Do not cut an avocado like this. (Photo: JackF, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The British know how to do a lot of things properly. Cutting avocados is not one of them.

London surgeons told The Times they are treating an increasing number of home cooks with avocado hand. Avocado hand happens when someone holding an avocado, slices through the fruit with too much pressure and slashes their hand, sometimes even striking a nerve. They might be expecting to hit the pit or simply underestimate the ripeness. Meryl Streep understands how it can happen. The star who played Julia Child was also a casualty of avocado hand and required surgery.

The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons is so concerned with the number of injuries, it wants safety labels on the fruit, showing people how to properly use a knife, according to The Times.

In the meantime, here's an avocado tutorial:

