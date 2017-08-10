AT&T offering low-cost internet service for low-income residents

AT&T Inc. is offering low-cost internet service to low-income Louisville residents.
The company, along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, hosted an event Wednesday to provide information about its Access from AT&T program, part of the company's ConnectHome initiative.
Under the program, eligible HUD residents will have access to internet speed tiers of 10Mbps and 5Mbps for $10 a month, and internet speed tiers at 3Mbps, 1.5Mbps or 768Kbps for $5 a month, according to a news release. AT&T also will waive installation and internet equipment fees for participating households.
Yesterday's event was one of 30 informational events AT&T will host to help HUD-eligible residents in ConnectHome pilot communities in AT&T’s 21-state wireline service area learn how to apply for Access from AT&T.
AT&T also has contacted school districts where Access from AT&T is available, asking for their help in communicating the program to families.
