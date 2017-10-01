At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas sign (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2005 Getty Images)

(USA Today) LAS VEGAS - At least twenty people were killed and more than a hundred were injured when at least one attacker opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, hospital officials said.

Authorities shut down part of the Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that one suspect is down and that "At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters."

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Videos on social media show people ducking for cover and fleeing as gunfire rings out.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the shooter appeared to have fired down on concert-goers from rooms on the upper level of the Mandalay Bay.

Ivetta Saldana, who was attending the festival, told the newspaper she hid in a sewer after the shooting began.

“It was was a horror show,” she told the The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances. Some concert-goers huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident.

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The shooting occurred on the final night.

