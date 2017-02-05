Around the Web: Facebook and Amazon continue growth

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The stories making headlines around the web this week include a potentially dangerous new app and a potentially lucrative business deal in northern Kentucky. Meanwhile, Facebook’s ubiquity is reaching new heights.

“Yellow” app raises concerns from human trafficking groups

The “Yellow” app is creating some concerns for local and international advocacy groups, with some calling it “Tinder for teens.”

Much like Tinder, Yellow allows you to swipe right or left to indicate liking or not liking someone. The difference? Yellow is advertised for people 12-years-old and up.

The app says it’s a free and easy way to make new friends and chat with them, but some human trafficking activists say teens are in danger once the conversation starts with a stranger.

“So now when they want to meet or when they want me to do things, well I know them; so it’s not really that big of a deal,” said Hannah Arrowood of Present Age Ministries, a nonprofit organization that combats human trafficking of teens.

The app is already coming with warnings in England for the app’s sexual content and strangers’ ability to send and receive photos.

Facebook eyes 2 billion users

Facebook could hit a major milestone this year as the social media giant is on track to hit 2 billion users.

Earlier this week, Facebook officials said 1.86 billion people use the site at least once a month, while two thirds of those users visit Facebook every day. If it happens, Facebook would become the first social media company to reach the 2 billion user mark.

Facebook celebrated its 13th birthday on Saturday, February 4.

Amazon adding jobs in Northern Kentucky

Amazon is planning to add 2,700 jobs to a new hub in northern Kentucky.

The online retail giant has committed to invest $1.49 billion in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport, located near the Ohio state line in Hebron, Ky., beat out the Wilmington Air Park in central Ohio for the coveted deal.

Amazon has not set a date for groundbreaking, nor has the company set a timetable for adding jobs. The company does say it plans to house 100 cargo jets at the new facility.

Those are the stories making headlines around the web this week.



