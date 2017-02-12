Around the Web: 7-year-old creates recycling business

(Photo: Damion Hickman)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The stories making headlines around the web this week include a sweet new gig at a leading chocolate company and a young entrepreneur focused on getting others to recycle.

Wanted: Professional Chocolate Taster

Mondelez International—the company responsible for some of your favorite chocolate brands like Cadbury and Oreo—is looking for someone to be their new professional chocolate taster.

The successful candidate will help them to test, perfect and launch new products all over the world and all you have to do is work seven-and-a-half hours a week for just a few hours Tuesday through Thursday. The catch? You will have to relocate to England.

Facebook expanding employee family leave

Facebook is doubling its employee bereavement leave to 20 days paid leave for the death of an immediate family member and up to 10 days for an extended family member.

The company also offers paid family sick leave which covers three days to take care of a relative with a short-term illness—such as a child with the flu.

California kid creates recycling business

Seven-year-old Ryan Hickman from California has a love for recycling so strong it’s getting him nationwide attention.

The young entrepreneur has saved more than $10,000 for college after starting his own business, Ryan’s Recycling.

In addition to cleaning up his neighborhood, Ryan sells t-shirts on his website and donates the proceeds to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, Ca., which seeks to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine mammals while inspiring responsible stewardship of our oceans.

In addition to purchasing a garbage truck to enhance his recycling capabilities, Ryan says he hopes to continue to inspire people.

“Just keep on recycling. If you already recycle keep on recycling. If you don't recycle start recycling. If you want to buy one of these t-shirts it's 13 bucks on ryansrecycling.com,” Ryan said.

Ryan has been receiving encouraging messages from people around the world, with many saying they have started to recycle because of him.

