Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert Sunday

After tweeting that she was "broken" the night of the attacks, Ariana Grande shared a longer open letter announcing plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

It's been announced that concert will take place Sunday, June 4.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she wrote, adding that she would release details once the plans are confirmed.

In response to the attacks, Grande canceled her Dangerous Woman live dates through June 5, resuming the tour in Paris on June 7.

Over the weekend Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande, mourned the victims of last week's bombings at her daughter's Manchester concert.

Joan Grande shared a statement on social media Monday, one week after the attacks that left 22 dead and over 100 injured.

"This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow," she wrote. "I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!"

"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds," she continued. "I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester."

She ended her statement with a Memorial Day message, writing, "I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay."

