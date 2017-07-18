Apple's new emojis include T-Rex, bearded man, breast-feeding woman

Previews of new Emojis from Apple (Photo: Apple)

(USA TODAY) - LOS ANGELES — Apple offered a sneak peek at new emojis that will be released in the fall on its mobile devices.

The new characters include a woman with wearing a headscarf, a woman breastfeeding and a bearded man, along with animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf .

Emojis are a popular way to jazz up text messages with graphics to, as Apple says, "describe situations" and "make any message more fun." The new emoji characters will be seen in IOS 11, the fall update to the mobile operating system that powers iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices. The emojis can also be used on the Apple Watch and Mac computers.

The World Emoji Day is a marketing gimmick, but in the slow days of the summer, it gives many brands and institutions a reason for posting and having celebrations.

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We've got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 https://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4g pic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

