Apple's iPhone 8 set for Sept. 12 debut

Apple is set to debut the iPhone 8 at a press event on September 12, 2017. (Photo: USA Today)

CUPERTINO, CALIF. - Apple fans, rejoice!

The tech-giant has sent out invitations for a press event to be held in Cupertino, California on Sept. 12, when the long-awaited iPhone 8 is set to make its debut.

"Let's meet at our place," reads the Apple invite.

The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's recently-opened campus will host the event. Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone nearly 10 years ago in nearby San Francisco.

Rumors are swirling about how much of a redesign the iPhone will receive and what new features will be revealed. The new features are rumored to include wireless charging, a large edge-to-edge OLED screen, facial unlocking and the removal of the home button.

Even the name "iPhone 8" is under debate with some fans believing the new device will be called the "iPhone 10" or "iPhone X" for it's 10th anniversary. Others speculate that the newest iPhone could have a price tag larger than $1,000. Less-expensive models of the iPhone 7 may be revealed, along with new versions of the Apple Watch and iOS, Apple's mobile operating system.

Based on previous releases, customers can expect devices to go on sale one to two weeks after the Apple event if there are no production delays.

© 2017 KUSA-TV