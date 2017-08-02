Apartment fire started by lightning strike extinguished

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Fire crews responded to an apartment fire caused by a lightning strike shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival at the building in the 2000 block of Cherokee Parkway, crews found smoke originating from the attic and began work to contain and extinguish the fire. Thirty-five firefighters extinguish the fire after 50 minutes on scene.

The two units closest to the fire sustained minor smoke and water damage, but the rest of the 18 apartments were unharmed.

Officials expect all residents will be able to occupy their apartments this evening.

