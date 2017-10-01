American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017's must-have dolls

American Girl doll Marisol Luna (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2005 Getty Images)

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - American Girl has brought back its temporary stores in select cities across the country for this year’s holiday shopping.

The pop-up locations allow parents a more personal play-date option with little ones over online shopping. The American Girl stores always offer plenty of distractions, and the holidays will feature a stream of crafting and organized events to occupy a child’s time so parents can surreptitiously purchase a gift.

This year’s temporary sites

City and mall:

• Austin, Texas (The Domain)

• Detroit, Mich. (12 Oaks Mall)

• Indianapolis, Ind. (The Fashion Mall at Keystone)

• Portland, Ore. (Washington Square Mall)

• Raleigh, N.C. (Crabtree Valley Mall)

• Pittsburgh, Penn. (Ross Park Mall), which is set to open Oct. 7

• Salt Lake City, Utah (City Creek Center), through-Jan. 28.

All stores are to remain open through Jan. 28.

ALLTHEMOMS.com