American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017's must-have dolls

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - American Girl has brought back its temporary stores in select cities across the country for this year’s holiday shopping.
The pop-up locations allow parents a more personal play-date option with little ones over online shopping. The American Girl stores always offer plenty of distractions, and the holidays will feature a stream of crafting and organized events to occupy a child’s time so parents can surreptitiously purchase a gift.
This year’s temporary sites
City and mall:
• Austin, Texas (The Domain)
• Detroit, Mich. (12 Oaks Mall)
• Indianapolis, Ind. (The Fashion Mall at Keystone)
• Portland, Ore. (Washington Square Mall)
• Raleigh, N.C. (Crabtree Valley Mall)
• Pittsburgh, Penn. (Ross Park Mall), which is set to open Oct. 7
• Salt Lake City, Utah (City Creek Center), through-Jan. 28.
All stores are to remain open through Jan. 28.
ALLTHEMOMS.com
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs