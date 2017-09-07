Amazon's Top 25 toys for the 2017 holidays. Yes, already!

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - Holiday shopping is upon us. At least Amazon.com would like us to think so.

First, it was the return of all things pumpkin spice when summer revelers were still splashing in the pool. Now, before back-to-school new shoes have a chance to get scuffed, Amazon has released its Top 25 Toys & Games for the Holidays 2017 list.

Amazon recently unveiled its early toy preview list, curated by Amazon’s toy experts. It features some of the online retailer’s favorite products.

STEM toys have a prominent place on the list, and Eva Lorenz, Director of Toys & Games at Amazon, noted they encourage “learning through play.”

“We want kids to feel inspired to invent and explore, and believe STEM toys are a great catalyst,” Lorenz said.

Others are products you’ll no doubt recognize from your kids’ favorite TV and movie shows, including Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Cars 3, The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The top 25

A tiger cub that roars and responds in more than 100 sound-and-motion combinations.

Build five different interactive models, from Vernie the Robot to Frankie the Cat. A tablet is required to build.

A soft, interactive monkey that babbles and giggles and turns her head.

An app-enabled toy racing car.

A wooden-diner play set.

A board game for the bath.

A story-driven app enables Belle to perform 10 dances with a touch of her necklace.

A more than 2 1/2 feet-tall tower with lights and sounds for ages 3 and older.

Kids can fire foam cars from blasters.

A 5-foot-long raised race track with a motorized booster.

A pup that kids can code with more than 400 sounds, 100 eye animations, a range of colors and 360-degree motion.

A highly detailed movie model with three levels that include hidden weapons and seven mini figures.

A multi-level playhouse with Nari figure.

A competitive music-mixing game to play with friends.

A charming, game-playing robot.

A sick baby that needs a lot of nurturing to get back to giggles and smiles.

A bike equipped with bluetooth technology, so preschoolers can play games on a tablet or TV screen about letters or phonics.

Six magnetic, wooden building blocks made for travel that encourage unscripted play.

For ages 2-4, this portable planet, shuttle, rocket and adventure kit is ideal for keeping little hands busy.

Play-Doh creations come to life in a virtual world.

The double-sided playset has three levels and a PJ Picture Player, where kids can choose their mission and sing along to the theme song.

Build your own roller coaster by solving a challenge with other players using logic, creativity and free-form building.

Become a numbers master by adding, counting or multiplying to pop enough bubbles to free and unleash a lighting storm.

Durable, wooden cars with a classic look that come in a two-pack with interchangeable components made of European Beech wood. The cars measure about 4.5″ each.

Toddlers can pound or tap or slide to learn the different sounds and notes found on the xylophone.

To view Amazon’s top 100 toys and games for the holidays, click here.

