Amazon's 'Prime Fleet' growing in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – A fleet of Boeing-767 cargo jets based at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport is up to 32 freighters, according to Amazon.com.

Louisville Business First reports the Seattle-based company leases the “Amazon Air Fleet” from two different companies.

Amazon is building a $1.5 million worldwide cargo hub at CVG, which will have room for 100 freighter jets.

The company says its cargo jet fleet “carried enough packages to equal over one billion Echo dots between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

