ALERT: Programming changes for Jan 9th, 2018

Programming Alert

Please take note of the following programming changes on WHAS11 for January 9th, 2018.

Tonight at 8 p.m., we will be airing the ACC Basketball game Boston College @ North Carolina.

Because of this change, the following programs will be delayed broadcast on the noted times and days:

- 8:00 p.m. "The Middle" will be shown on Saturday, January 13th at 12:00 p.m.

- 8:30 p.m. "Fresh Off The Boat" will be shown Saturday, January 13th at 12:30 p.m.

- 9:00 p.m. "Blackish" will be shown Saturday, January 13th at 1:00 p.m.

- 9:30 p.m. "Modern Family" will be shown Saturday, January 13th at 1:30 p.m.

