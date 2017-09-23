Airstream hotel developers on Louisville plans: 'We just love this concept'

The refurbished trailers at a planned Airstream hotel in Louisville will feature seating areas and a full kitchen space with microwave, refrigerator, sink and cooktop. (Courtesy: Sarah Bennett/Daytona Business Journal)

Nick McDowell and his business partner, Mike Pifer, run their own businesses in separate industries, but they have found a joint passion in a 12-acre parcel of wooded land where they plan to develop an event venue and an Airstream hotel.

“Really, it just fits who we are and what we do,” said McDowell, who owns local landscaping firm Lawn Dynamics. “We just want to create a space that is peaceful.”

Last week, McDowell and Pifer, who owns 2p’s Home Improvement Inc., submitted a proposal to rezone the site — at 4501 and 4505 Progress Blvd., near GE Appliances — from residential to commercial. They plan to build a 6,000-square-foot event center and an Airstream hotel park, with open space for RV parking, according to an application filed earlier this week with Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services.

Three Airstream trailers are on the property, according to the application, and the business partners want to add another 16 Airstream trailers and a couple of small bath houses.

The event center, meanwhile, would have an area set aside for tents and an outdoor reception area and a parking lot with more than 160 spaces.

