Air Force member to march in Pride Parade

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One person injured in Hurstbourne shooting
-
Neighbors shook up one day after robbery turns deadly
-
Woman attacked, beaten by stranger after road incident
-
3 young people from Louisville killed in Ohio crash
-
2 dead in shooting at 24th and Jefferson
-
A new chapter for Katina Powell
-
First Alert StormTeam: Sunday Outlook
-
LMPD investigating deadly shooting of teen
-
Woman speaks about assault on Chestnut Street
-
Mother arrested for leaving kids in hot car
More Stories
-
Trump says there was 'election meddling by Russia'Jun 25, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
The latest IRS scam you need to know aboutJun 25, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
Why closing your bedroom door when you sleep could…Jun 25, 2017, 11:30 a.m.