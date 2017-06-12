African American history museum briefly evacuated over suspicious package

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: The soon-to-be-opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen Sept. 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. The museum was established by Act of Congress in 2003. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The National Museum of African American History and Culture is back to normal after a suspicious package was reported Monday evening, U.S. Park Police said.

The item was found at about 6:45 p.m. on the second floor of the museum. Visitors and workers were asked to exit the building out of an abundance of caution.

About 45 minutes later, USPP said it turned out the suspicious item wasn't dangerous and let everyone return inside.

USPP didn't give any details on what the suspicious item looked like.

This was just the latest police-involved incident at the NMAAHC. Not even two weeks ago, a noose was found in the segregation section of the history galleries by museum visitors.

