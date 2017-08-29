President Trump to stop in Austin Tuesday as part of Harvey tour

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will stop in Austin during his visit to Texas on Tuesday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Monday that the city wants to be prepared for the visit and they were talking with federal officials.

According to a schedule released by the White House, the president and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in Corpus Christi late Tuesday morning before flying to Austin. Air Force One is scheduled to arrive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The president and first lady will participate in a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center and receive a briefing on Hurricane Harvey with state leadership.

Air Force One is scheduled to depart Austin for Washington, D.C. around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

