Ad campaign in Kentucky promotes going tobacco-free

Cigarettes are displayed in a store (Photo by Jan Pitman/Getty Images) (Photo: Jan Pitman, 2005 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials with Kentucky's Tobacco Quit Line are launching a new advertising campaign that encourages people to stop using tobacco products.



The ads are designed to lead people to the state's free tobacco counseling service, 1-800-784-8669. Bobbye Gray, a registered nurse who administers Kentucky's Quit Line Program, says the goal is to motivate people to seek counseling to give up tobacco.



The new campaign emphasizes the health and lifestyle benefits of quitting tobacco.



Quit Now Kentucky is a statewide telephone service that provides free counseling and support for people who want to stop smoking or using other tobacco products.



State officials say tobacco use and dependence is the leading preventable cause of death in Kentucky and the nation. They say more than 8,000 Kentuckians die each year because of tobacco-related diseases.

© 2017 Associated Press