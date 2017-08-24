Acting on Addiction: Veronica Jecker's story

White, black, rich, or poor, the parents of Veronica Jecker say it can kill any of our children.

The opioid epidemic did kill their daughter, Veronica, who was just 22 years old. Her parents Carrie and Jay Parsley made the painful decision to tell their story, and Veronica's.

It's not an easy story to tell, but they say no parent should have to go through this.

It's happening to so many families in Kentuckiana, where opioid addictions are turning fatal. The collage from Veronica's funeral shows pictures of her going to the beach, loving life, and loving on her 4-year-old daughter Rae-Lynn.

She's a little girl, now without a mother. Veronica’s parents say it wrecks lives, theirs and the life of the little girl who won’t know her mother.

Veronica's parents are reevaluating their every move dealing with Veronica's addiction. The depth of it only came to light after her death.

They learned later their daughter started taking pills at 12, chasing a high from that day forward. Her parents realizing there was a problem about a year ago.

Veronica sought treatment more than once. Carrie saw her daughter for the last time while she was in rehab.

Veronica checked herself out of rehab to get high, a fatal decision with synthetic heroin. Her family is realizing only now the death grip addiction had on Veronica.

Her parents alternated between tough love and unconditional love, hoping one would have a sobering effect.

Her parents say they will tell their story every day if it saves one life.

Veronica's story has one more chapter. While Veronica was on life support after her overdose, Veronica's parents were able to honor her wishes as an organ donor. Veronica's kidneys, liver, and pancreas were all donated to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliate.



Three lives were saved. It's how Carrie and Jay want to remember Veronica: for her gift, and not her demons.

