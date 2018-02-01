Abused puppy's hero is Indiana pediatrician who treats abuse victims

Photo courtesy IU Health

The injuries were horrific. Fractured skull, broken leg, broken jaw, cracked ribs. The puppy had absorbed blow after blow in what Dr. Tara Harris called "one of the worst cases of animal abuse I have ever seen."

Harris is not a veterinarian. She is a pediatric sexual abuse specialist at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, spending her days treating children who have suffered at the hands of predators. At night she turns her attention to wounded animals as the founder of Every Dog Counts, an animal rescue organization.

That's how she came to meet Halsey, the injured pup rescued from a north-side home last week and now recovering at Harris' home. After emergency surgery to treat multiple injuries, including a badly broken leg, Halsey came to stay with Harris on Saturday. Her recovery is encouraging, the doctor said.

"She is starting to feel more like a normal puppy again. She's wagging her tail and gives people kisses when she meets them."

She also has made a new friend in "Grandpa," an older dog in hospice care at Harris' home. "She just loves to curl up with him; he's her warm pillow. They're very sweet together."

Photo courtesy Tara Harris

Harris is optimistic that the pit bull pup will make a full recovery, though it's possible the dog's right front leg might have to be amputated.

The doctor named Halsey after a pop singer by that name who also is a survivor of violence with a strong spirit, she said. She had just listened to a poem of the singer's when she received the call about the abused puppy.

Halsey likely will stay with Harris for a couple of months while her injuries heal. Then she will be spayed and offered for adoption.

Caring for injured kids and dogs can be overwhelming, the doctor said. In both roles, she sees the worst that humans can do to innocents.

Photo courtesy IU Health

"I realize I'm drawn to the ones that seem to need me the most," said Harris, 39, who volunteered with foster kids before she entered medical school.

She launched Every Dog Counts in 2010 and relies on a core group of volunteers to care for 40-some dogs at any time.

"We focus on dogs that are injured, sick, orphaned or elderly," she said. "We have a good relationship with Indianapolis Animal Care so they can reach out when they have a dog that has been abused, and we are willing to step in quickly to get those dogs the care they need."

Harris sees a natural connection between abused animals and children. People who act out violently in the home tend to target their partner, children or pets.

"The more our community is aware of that problem I hope that helps people speak up. They've got to be a voice for the people and the animals that can't speak up for themselves."

Harris, who leads the pediatric Center of Hope at Riley, said her work at the hospital requires her to maintain a professional distance so she can best serve her patients and their families. But with the dogs, her role is to be a nurturer, which she finds therapeutic.

"It gives me a chance to just love them through their injuries and get them back to feeling better."

Halsey's medical bills have totaled about $3,000 to date, but that amount could rise if she requires additional surgery. After this story was initially reported in IndyStar, the community stepped up to contribute, in part through a GoFundMe account set up by sports radio host Jake Query that has raised more than $1,000.

Harris said all donations to her organization are used for veterinary care. Anything donated beyond what Halsey needs will be used to care for other sick and injured dogs. To donate directly to Every Dog Counts, visit www.facebook.com/EveryDogCountsRescue.

Lemontrae Bible, a 24-year-old Indianapolis man, was preliminary charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved