Aaron Carter arrested for DUI, responds to brother's tweets

(USA TODAY) - Aaron Carter was released on bond after being arrested Saturday for DUI and drug possession, the Habersham County, Ga., sheriff's office said.

But as Aaron Carter's team tells it, the singer was not in a moving vehicle when he was arrested.

Carter's publicist, Jonathan Ward, says in a statement shared with USA TODAY that the Sooner or Later singer was "traveling non-stop doing promotions... when his automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment. Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone (and) after being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney."

Ward adds that Carter "feels his 'celebrity' was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter. The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI."

The singer, 29, was arrested at around 8 p.m. local time in Cornelia, Ga., where he was charged with driving under the influence and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, Police Capt. Floyd Canup confirmed to USA TODAY. Carter's girlfriend, Madison Parker, was arrested for obstruction and is eligible for bond, but remains in jail. All charges are misdemeanors and a full report will be available Monday morning, Canup said.

Carter was scheduled to perform Saturday in Kansas City, but had to cancel. Before he was arrested, a tweet from Carter's account said, "Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3."

The message shortly followed one from Carter that said, "22 years in the music industry and I think I finally learned how to always be prompt and loyal."

Ward promised fans that skipped performances will be made up, and that Carter will be in Alabama on Tuesday for his scheduled stop.

As for the drug possession charge, Ward says that Carter has a medical marijuana license for anxiety.

Aaron Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who tweeted out Sunday, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better... (the family is) all here for you."

Aaron didn't appreciate the social media sentiments.

Via his rep, he said, "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

