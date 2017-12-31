A-Z events in Louisville for NYE

New Year's celebration in New York (ABC News)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Got no place to go this New Year's Eve? We've got you covered!

There are tons of things to do in the Louisville Metro area this New Year's Eve, and the events range in cost from just under $100 to completely free. Our friends at the Courier-Journal helped us round up the best places to go and things to do while you ring in the new year.

Anoosh Bistro. 4864 Brownsboro Road, Sunday, Dec. 31. An early three-course dinner available from 5- 6:30 p.m. $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Four-course dinner with seating beginning at 8 p.m., $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings and a full bar will also be available for purchase. Reservations, 502-690-6585.

The Beach New Year’s Eve Bash. 10315 Watterson Trail, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Entertainment from Mike Boughey, pizza from Bearnos, New Year’s Eve Bash T-Shirt for every guest and 3 drink tickets. $40. www.eventbrite.com.

Bourbon & B - Sides presents Harlem Nights. Ice House, 226 East Washington, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Live art, complimentary late night buffet, champagne toast, DJ Kaos, Vane and DJ AK. Tickets start at $25. www.bourbonandbsides.com; www.eventbrite.com.

The Brown Hotel. 335 W. Broadway, Sunday, Dec. 31. English Grill: Seating’s at 5-6:30 p.m. (three-course meal), $75; 6:30-8:30 p.m. (five-course meal), $125; 10 p.m. (three-course late night menu), $50.

The hotel’s Lobby Bar will also be open with a selection of more than 100 bourbons and a midnight balloon drop. Guests can continue celebrations on New Year’s Day with a “hangover brunch” buffet in J. Graham’s Café from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, www.brownhotel.com or call 502-583‑1234.

21C Museum Hotel/Proof on Main. 700 W. Main St. , 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve. The Atrium Gallery will feature music, dancing and contemporary art (current exhibition: Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art). Entertainment by Craig Pfunder and Mark Palgy, Fela Booty and Suspend aerial acrobats, push pops and bites by Proof on Main, a premium bar by Michter’s Whiskeys and champagne toasts by Laurent Perrier. $99 per person includes 2 drink tickets. Room for two with late checkout and tickets to the Atrium Party, packages start at $393. Proof on Main will serve a four-course meal from 5:30-11 p.m.; $65-$78 per person. 502-217-6300; www.21cmuseumhotels.com.

The Dream Team and MJ Entertainment present The Black Experience: New Year's Eve. The Foundry, Glassworks, 815 W. Market St., 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Music by DJ Knitti, DJ Znyce and Hype Kid Renegade. Sponsored by Korbel. $10-30. www.eventbrite.com.

Equus & Jack’s Lounge. 122 Sears Ave., Sunday, Dec. 31. Seating’s at 6 and 8 p.m. Chef Dean Corbett will prepare a four-course meal that includes sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto and prime beef medallions with a poached rock lobster tail. For dessert, vanilla chiffon cake with strawberries and champagne buttercream. $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations, 502-897-9721.

Fourth Street Live! New Year’s Eve Party. 400 S. Fourth St., Sunday, Dec. 31. Music by From Paris, party favors and balloon drop, free. VIP all-inclusive food and beverage package (from 9 p.m.-midnight), includes access to PBR Louisville, Tavern on Fourth, Tavern Hall, and the Sports and Social Club with beverages, entertainment, party favors and complimentary midnight champagne toast. and post-midnight food voucher with access to PBR Louisville, Tavern on Fourth, Tavern Hall, and the Sports and Social Club. $75 single; $140 couple. Birracibo Platinum Package. All inclusive food and beverage packages (from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.), food by Birracibo's Chef and late pizza buffet. $100. www.4thstreetlive.com.

The 502 Bar & Bistro New Year’s Eve Celebration. 10401 Meeting St., Sunday, Dec. 31. Seating’s at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Features specials from executive chef Ming Pu and the regular dinner menu. Music by DJ Bowers starting at 11 p.m., and a champagne toast at midnight. The eatery’s full bar featuring 12 taps on draft, craft and classic cocktails and select wines will also be available for purchase to toast the New Year. Reservations, 502-742-4772.

Galt House Suites. 140 N. Fourth St., 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. A James Bond New Year’s Eve Party with music by Louisville Crashers Band. Reception, 8-9 p.m.; dinner, 8:30-10:30 p.m.; dancing, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., cash bar, $125 per person. Overnight accommodations for 2, reception 8-8:30 p.m.; dinner, dancing, 4 drink tickets, 2 tickets to New Year’s Day Brunch (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Tickets start at $399 plus tax. 502-589-5200.

New Year’s Eve Blackout Affair: Archibald Cochran Room, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Music by Encore and DJ Empty Beats, party favors, appetizers, cash bar, champagne toast, $55 per person; with room for two, $329. only. 502-589-5200.

RIVUE New Year’s Eve. Dinner, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Three-course dinner and jazz trio. $70 per person plus tax and gratuity. 502-568-4239; www.galthouse.com.

New Year's Eve Celebration at The Goat. 700 Landis Ridge Drive, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Featuring music by Carman Hammond during dinner, followed by a DJ and food and drinks throughout the night. All ticket sales include gratuity. $70, $50 party only. www.eventbrite.com or 502-791-8325.

Howl at the Moon New Year’s Eve Party. 434 S. 4th St. Sunday, Dec. 31. Champagne Supernova: guaranteed reserved seating (first row), premium open bar (7 p.m.-midnight), buffet (7-9 p.m.), bottle of champagne with full table buyout $150 per person (must arrive by 9 p.m.). The Big Shot: guaranteed reserved seating, premium open bar (7-p.m.-midnight), buffet (7-9 p.m.), bottle of champagne with full table buyout, $125 per person (must arrive by 9 p.m.). Party Rock: guaranteed rail seating, premium open bar (7 p.m.-midnight), buffet (7-9 p.m.), champagne toast, $100 per person (must arrive by 9 p.m.). Fashionably Late: guaranteed entry, standing room, premium open bar (9-p.m.-midnight) and champagne toast, $50 per person (must arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight). www.howlatthemoon.com/nye-lou.

Lola's New Year's Eve Soiree. 1076 E. Washington St, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Food, welcome cocktail, music by the Afrophysicists, champagne toast and cash bar. $100. www.eventbrite.com.

The Gillespie New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. 421 W. Market St., 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Party with DJ Mikus and Kudmani, champagne toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres and open bar. $100. www.eventbrite.com; 502-584-8080.

Neon Night New Year’s Eve Party. Diamond Pub, 630 Baxter Ave., 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Balloon drop, champagne toast, drink specials, buffet, 16 pool tables and heated deck. Music by Radiotronic, DJxNightmare, Gitsum, Trvpadiktz and Bobanonymous. $10 general admission, $25 VIP side stage; $50 VIP lounge area. 502-690-7040 or visit or www.diamondpubandbilliards.com.

Passalino’s. 207 W. Market St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve Bash with DJ Rewind, open bar, hors d’oeuvres (10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) and champagne toast. Tickets start at $55. www.eventbrite.com.

Red Herring New Year’s Eve Party. 1757 Frankfort Ave., 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Music by Marvin and the Odyssey (6-9 p.m.) and DJ JP Source (10 p.m.-1 a.m.), champagne toast, a chance to win a VIP experience at Heaven Hill and Evan Williams as part of Red Herring’s #100Days100Cocktails promotion. $5 per person. For more information, RedHerringLou.com.

30something Entertainment Reunion New Years Eve Party. Avenue E Art Gallery, 536 S. Fourth St., 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $50 single, $80 couple. www.eventbrite.com.

The Unlimited Show Band and & DJ Reggie Reg Grown & Sexy New Year’s Eve Party. Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St., 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Unlimited Show Band and Reggie Reg perform, champagne toast and party favors. $50, $80 VIP (502-408-3952 or 502-712-0876). www.eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve Black Tie and Heels Party. Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. 4th St., 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $10-$20, $40 VIP (21 and older). mercuryballroom.com; (800) 745-3000.

8 Up. 350 W. Chestnut St., 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve with Josh Logan from the Voice and DJ Alex Bell, special menu from Chef Casper Van Drongelen, balloon drop, champagne toast and one drink ticket, $20. Reservations: 502-631-4180; www.8uplouisville.com.

WFPK's New Year's Eve Party -The Player’s Ball: Salute to 70’s Soul Cinema. Headliner’s Music Hall, 1836 Lexington Road, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. With Zach Longoria Project and guest vocalists Sheryl Rouse, Carly Johnson, Otis Junior, Zach Longoria and Gina C. $20 advance, $25 day of party. www.headlinerslouisville.com.

Zanzabar New Year’s Eve Party. 2100 S. S. Preston, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. ZBAR New Years Eve: The Pass covering Bruce Springsteen & Frederick the Younger, $12-$15. www.zanzabarlouisville.ticketfly.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV