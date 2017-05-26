9-foot alligator removed from beach at St. Simons Island

This 9-foot alligator was pulled from the surf at Coast Guard Beach near St. Simons Island in Georgia Friday morning. (Photo: FCN viewer)

That's something you don't see every day!

A nine-foot alligator was removed from the surf at a beach in St. Simons Island, Georgia Friday morning. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

A representative of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they received the call around 11:53 a.m. at the Coast Guard Beach.

Capt. Chris Ridley says it's not uncommon to see alligators at the beach on St. Simons Island and that they have about one incident a summer.

Alligators live in marshes, he says, that empty into the ocean and alligators are able to swim south toward the beaches. Every now and then, his department gets a complaint from beachgoers.

There are no signs warning beachgoers in St. Simons Island, Ridley says.

