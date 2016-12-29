8,000 U.S. jobs? Trump takes credit for Sprint, start-up decisions

SAN FRANCISCO — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications giant Sprint is moving 5,000 offshore jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a satellite Internet start-up, is adding 3,000 more jobs in the U.S.

The jobs were made possible, Trump said, through Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor, who met with Trump in New York earlier this month. After that meeting, the two businessmen announced Softbank would invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs.

Softbank owns 80% of Sprint and this month it invested $1 billion in OneWeb, a venture that intends to offer affordable Internet access. Son called the investment a "first step" in his commitment to Trump.

"Because of what's happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they're going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States and taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

"They're bringing them back to the United States and Masa and some other people were very much involved in that so I want to thank them," Trump said. "And OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people and that's very exciting."

It is unclear where the 8,000 jobs will be based and if they are part of Softbank's 50,000 jobs plan.

In his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to create or bring back jobs to the U.S. Earlier this month, he announced a controversial deal to keep furnace manufacturer Carrier from outsourcing about 1,100 jobs to Mexico. Carrier will get $7 million in state tax incentives to keep the jobs in Indiana.

Son, who became a billionaire through investments in Japan and China, is in the midst of raising a $100 billion investment fund with Saudi Arabia and others.