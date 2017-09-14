8 soldiers injured in Fort Bragg training incident

Eight soldiers have been injured in a demolitions training mishap at a Fort Bragg, North Carolina firing range.

The injuries were caused by an explosion, according to ABC station WTVD. The eight injured soldiers have been transported by air and ground to various area hospitals. The severity of the injuries is under investigation.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the soldiers are part of U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) training at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

The incident comes a day after a U.S. soldier was killed at Fort Hood, Texas, while conducting a medical evacuation hoist training in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Also on Wednesday, a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle caught on fire during training at Camp Pendleton, California, injuring 15 Marines.

© 2017 ABC News