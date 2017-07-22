5 things to binge-watch if you can't make it to Comic-Con

Tins of mints in the form of Doctor Who's TARDIS are displayed on a trade stand at the Toy Fair 2016 in west London, England on January 24, 2016. (Photo credit: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LEON NEAL, This content is subject to copyright.)

It’s one of the biggest weekends of the year for fans, but you’re probably missing it.

San Diego Comic-Con kicked off this week featuring the biggest names from your favorite genre films and TV, like Marvel and DC Comics movies and shows like Supernatural and Sherlock.

If you can’t make it to the big event or prefer your own couch to long lines and crowded convention halls, here are five things you can watch to get into the spirit without actually making the trip to San Diego.

If you’re still high on Wonder Woman: Supergirl

Wonder Woman has been a summer sensation and genuine cultural phenomenon since it debuted in early June to rave reviews and big box office numbers. Diana Prince will return this fall in Justice League, a likely big hitter at Comic-Con, but she isn’t the only female superhero in the game. If you loved the optimistic point of view of the film, try DC Comics’ small-screen heroine, Supergirl. The show is a charming diversion and features original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter in a recurring Season 2 role as President Olivia Marsdin.

Stream it on Netflix.

If you can’t wait for the new Star Trek show: Star Trek: The Next Generation

Former Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green will light up your TV screens this fall (if you have CBS All-Access) in the latest Star Trek TV incarnation, Star Trek: Discovery. If that’s not soon enough, don’t forget that much of the vast library of Trek TV is streaming right now. Try the Patrick Stewart-starring Next Generation, which brought the property back to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Stream it on Netflix or Hulu.

If you love super team-ups: Daredevil, Jessica Jones or Luke Cage

The Defenders are coming to Netflix August 18 and Comic-Con’s big Hall H this weekend. The Netflix series is a team-up of the four heroes who have had their own shows on the streaming service: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. To prep for the new show, it’s worth bingeing at least one of the original series. You can skip the critically panned Iron Fist, but if you like martial arts, try Daredevil; if you like psychological thrillers, Jessica Jones is probably for you; and if you liked Mahershala Ali in Moonlight, see him as a villain in Luke Cage.

Stream all three on Netflix.

If you heard there's a woman driving the TARDIS: Doctor Who

The long-running British sci-fi show (54 years and counting) just cast its first female actor in the title role, Jodie Whittaker, to take over for Peter Capaldi, who is leaving at the end of this year. The actor will say his goodbyes in San Diego this weekend, but you can appreciate his place in the show’s history by watching his episodes, starting with his appearance at the end of the 2013 Christmas special, “The Time of the Doctor.”

Stream it on Amazon.

If you love a Cinderella story: Timeless

Remember when you couldn’t do anything about your favorite TV show’s cancellation? That is not the case anymore, it seems. A few days after NBC decided to cancel time-traveling adventure drama Timeless, the network changed its mind and renewed the series for a second season, thanks in part to a vociferous fan campaign and its place in the top spot of USA TODAY’s annual Save Our Shows survey. USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt will be moderating a Timeless panel at the convention, honoring those fans. If you missed the hype, now’s the perfect time to catch up before Season 2 debuts in the fall.

Stream it on Hulu.

