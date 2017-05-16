5 injured in school bus wreck in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say five people have been injured in a school bus wreck in eastern Kentucky.

Police said in a news release the bus was hit in the rear Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky 38 in Harlan County while stopped to unload a child.

The release said the driver of a passenger vehicle, 74-year-old Richard Robinson of Chesapeake, Virginia, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver, 43-year-old Coleen Pennington of Harlan County, was also taken to the hospital with back injuries.

Police said three children on the bus were injured. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the third was released to family, who declined treatment for what police said was a "very minor" injury.

Police said all emergency lights and signs on the bus were on while unloading.

