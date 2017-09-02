4 volunteer firefighters charged with arson in Kentucky

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

CROFTON, Ky. (AP) - A fire chief and three other volunteer firefighters are facing arson charges in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Friday that the arson charges stem from a fire in an empty building in Crofton on Aug. 20.

The state police agency says 27-year-old Crofton Fire Chief Jeremy P. Marlar has been arrested on charges of arson and official misconduct.

Firemen Glen R. Mcgee, Dakota S. Oglesby and Dylan M. Hodge also have been arrested on arson charges. Officials say McGee is 23 years old and Oglesby and Hodge are both 18.

All four men were being held in the Christian County Detention Center. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers Saturday.

© 2017 Associated Press