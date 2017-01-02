2 killed in Kentucky crash on New Year's Day

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say two men have died in a New Year's Day accident in Jackson County.

State Trooper Robert Purdy says in a news release that 51-year-old Randall L. Sparks and 58-year-old Lloyd W. Sparks, both of Berea, were passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 421 on Sunday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The statement didn't indicate how the victims were related.

The driver of the car and the pickup, along with a juvenile, were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of injuries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)