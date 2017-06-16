2 Kentucky men indicted for dealing deadly 'pink' drug

Gavel (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville says two western Kentucky men have been indicted on charges they sold an illegal drug that caused a death.



A release from the U.S. Attorney's office says the U-4770 drug, known on the street as "pink," caused the death of a user identified as T.M. and seriously injured another user, K.M.



Jevan M. Sheppard, 25, and 23-year-old Thomas Jared Hardin, both of Calvert City, were charged by the federal grand jury on Tuesday for distributing the drug. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday and says the drugs were sold to the victims between November and March.



U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says the federal charges against the two men carry a mandatory 20-year sentence if they are convicted.

© 2017 Associated Press