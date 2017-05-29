2 Kentucky men charged in convenience store slaying

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say two men have been charged in the killing of a man at a convenience store.

Frankfort police spokesman Maj. Rob Warfel says in a news release that 22-year-old James Andrew Johnson Jr. and 24-year-old Emmanuel Bush were arrested Sunday. Media outlets report both suspects are from Frankfort and are charged with one count of murder and two counts of robbery.

A coroner identified the victim as 54-year-old Adan Juarez Vicente of Frankfort.

Warfel says Vicente was a store handyman who was walking across the parking lot with a clerk when they were approached by two men. Vicente was fatally shot Friday night.

Johnson and Bush also were charged in robberies at two other businesses earlier this month.

It wasn't immediately known whether the pair had attorneys.

