16-year-old shot in abdomen while 'playing with a handgun'

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers are investigating an accidental shooting that the victim said happened while she and two boys were playing with a gun.

Near 11 p.m. on January 26, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7000 block of Wildwood Circle in Louisville.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female, 16, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to University Hospital, and she is in stable condition.

According to police records, the victim said she and two juvenile males were playing with a handgun when it went off. She said after she was shot, the male who fired the shot fled the scene.

No names have been released in this case. The incident is still under investigation.

