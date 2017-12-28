118-foot tall Lego tower could be tallest ever built, beating current Guinness record holder

A picture taken on Dec. 27 shows a LEGO tower under contstruction in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, as the city attempts to break Guinness World Record of the highest such structure. (Jack Guez, AFP via USA Today)

(USA Today) - A tower in Tel Aviv, Israel, is attempting to set a record for the tallest Lego structure ever built.

The 118-foot-tall tower took over a year to design and build. Builders used more than 500,000 Legos donated by Tel Aviv residents to create the structure. It was completed Wednesday.

The project started as a way to honor an 8-year-old cancer victim and Lego-lover, Omer Sayag. The tower, Omer Tower, is now named after him.

Builders are currently waiting to hear from Guinness World Records on confirmation they hold the title for tallest Lego tower.

The current record holder for the tallest Lego tower was built in Milan by Lego Italy in 2015. It measured 114 feet 11 inches.

