11 people charged with assault at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--11 people face new charges after an inmate beating at Metro Corrections.

The beating happened over the weekend inside the victim's housing unit.

The inmates are now charged with assault after the incident police say was captured on surveillance video.

All are charged in the attack except Bryon George who's charged with stealing the victims' commissary during the attack.

The suspects are accused of kicking the victim in the head and several areas of his body.

Officials have not released his condition or said if any corrections officers were hurt during the fight.

