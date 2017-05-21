100 Pound NC Mom Breaks World Record In Hamburger Eating Contest

Molly Schuyler (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, Custom)

RALEIGH, NC - Looking at Molly Schuyler, it's hard to guess she is the world record holder for eating hamburgers.

The 100 pound mother of four, downed a seven stacked Hwy 55 burger, a side of fries, and a 20 oz. drink in one minute and thirty seconds.

You read that right... a minute and a half.

Schuyler traveled all the way from Los Angeles before burying 12 men in the competition.

This is not the first time she has set a world record for eating 5.7 pounds of food and drink, her previous world record was done in one minute and fifty three seconds.

