100 Pound NC Mom Breaks World Record In Hamburger Eating Contest

RALEIGH, NC - Looking at Molly Schuyler, it's hard to guess she is the world record holder for eating hamburgers.
The 100 pound mother of four, downed a seven stacked Hwy 55 burger, a side of fries, and a 20 oz. drink in one minute and thirty seconds.
You read that right... a minute and a half.
Schuyler traveled all the way from Los Angeles before burying 12 men in the competition.
This is not the first time she has set a world record for eating 5.7 pounds of food and drink, her previous world record was done in one minute and fifty three seconds.
