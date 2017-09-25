10-year-old barricaded door at church as alleged gunman opened fire

Jeremiah Reese, 10 (Photo: Inside Edition)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- The suspected Tennessee church gunman has been identified as one brave boy recounts the terrifying ordeal that left a woman dead.

Jeremiah Reese, 10, told WTVF that he helped barricade the doors of his Sunday school class at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch after shots rang out.

"I heard someone say, 'Get down.' We started grabbing couches and chairs to barricade it and stuff," he said.

But Reese said someone, who cops have identified as Emanuel Samson, opened the door and fired three times.

Reese was unscathed and five victims who were reportedly shot survived. Among the survivors was Joey Spann, the church's pastor.

But one churchgoer, 39-year-old Melanie Smith, was not as lucky.

Smith was reportedly killed in the church parking lot before the alleged gunman accidentally shot himself in the chest during a scuffle with church usher Robert Engle.

Samson was treated at a hospital and discharged hours later into police custody.

"Samson will be charged with one count of murder tonight," the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement. "Multiple additional charges will be placed later."

In the hours leading to the attack, a man with the same name as Samson posted cryptic messages to Facebook, The Associated Press reported.

"Everything you've ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B," one post read.

Another read: "Become the creator instead of what's created. Whatever you say, goes."

Samson, 25, came to the United States from Sudan in the 1990s and is a legal U.S. resident.

Inside Edition