1 shot in Portland neighborhood shooting

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2700 block of W. Main Street in Louisville.

Officers said they arrived on the scene Sunday around 7:30 a.m. and discovered a male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

They immediately tended to the victim while EMS was responding, officers reported. The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to this shooting. Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

