1 dead in mobile home fire in southcentral Kentucky

LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky state police say one person has died in a mobile home fire in southcentral Kentucky.

Trooper Billy Gregory says in a news release that the fire was reported about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in Casey County.

The statement says the body of a female was found in the home, while a 33-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released and their relationships weren't determined. Gregory says an autopsy on the female is set for Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

