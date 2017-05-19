'No. Next question': Trump on urging Comey to stop probe
President Trump on Thursday flatly denied asking ex-FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and described Democratic talk of possible impeachment as "totally ridiculous."
WUSA 4:57 PM. EDT May 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carmichael's receives flood of orders after tweet
-
Honor roll student suspended over dress code
-
Man leads police on chase, hits two vehicles
-
Ben's Thursday Forecast
-
Woman sued over a bad date speaks out
-
Large black bear caught on camera in Taylorsville
-
New perspective of West Louisville
-
Car chase ends in crash
-
Allegiant airlines starts Louisville service
-
Fmr. Clark County sheriff accused of paying for prostitutes
More Stories
-
Warm and humid with scattered storms into the weekend!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Family believes police treated suspect poorly…May 19, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Reports: Trump called Comey a 'nut job;' White House…May 19, 2017, 4:24 p.m.