The Dr's Office Wants Your SS#? Just Say No.

(WFMY) -- It all started out with a denial for a Walmart card. "We were kind of shocked because our credit score is very good," says Sharon Conrad.

The problem wasn't something she did with her credit score, an identity thief had destroyed her credit.. It took investigators a year to discover her ID was stolen from a doctor's office.

"We talked to the office manager. We noticed one of their employees pretty much staring us down as we were there and we just so happened to ask the office manager her name and her name was Angela Young," says the US Postal Inspector.

Investigators say Angela young and her sister stole patient's information and charged up $70. The sisters went to court and Sharon says she learned the one piece of information you should never give out , even at the doctor's office.

"The receptionist is like, I need your social security number and I go, you're not getting it. Well, I have to have it, you're not getting it."

Yes, you can say no. The only people who can demand your social security number by law: your employer, your bank, the IRS and the government if you get assistance or benefits.