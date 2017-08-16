No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million

The numbers for the $432.5 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night -- but there was no winning ticket.

The estimated jackpot has now jumped to $510 million. The numbers will be drawn Saturday night.

The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball is 4.

The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© 2017 ABC News