Kentucky jobs safe from Ford cuts

The Ford Motor Company logo is seen during a press preview at the North American International Auto Show January 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.



The company says it will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to its workers. It expects 1,400 positions to be affected by the end of September.



Ford says its European and South American operations have already cut workers and won't be affected.

The Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant are safe from job cuts.



The company says it will release more details to employees in June.



Ford's stock price has fallen nearly 40 percent over the last three years as investors worry that U.S. sales are peaking. Ford is also spending heavily on future technology, like self-driving and fully electric cars.

