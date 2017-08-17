Home sales going up in Louisville

gty_house_for_sale_200066800-001_ll_120412_ssh.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Home sales in Louisville are on track to beat record numbers from last year. According to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors, sales are up almost three percent.

Despite low housing inventory, buyers are finding houses and the numbers keep rising. Most recently the average price for a home is up more than six percent. In Jefferson County, the average price is just over $214 thousand and the median was $177 thousand.

The inventory of available properties is at least 15 percent lower than at the same time last year. The report says this is causing homes to come off the market at an extremely fast pace and multiple offers are pushing higher prices.

