Wireless surveillance actually under $30!

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you cash, today we protect your property and family with some frugality. Since last week, we've collected an inordinate number of requests for surveillance cameras.



Our favorite camera complete with motion detection and cloud storage back-up allows you to monitor your home, kids, pets, a nanny or senior loved one from anywhere in the world.



Set-up took under 30 seconds and the price today is under $30! Full demo right here.

The Foscam HD Indoor Wireless Monitor and Home Security System sports the following huge features:

- Motion detection launches camera

- Equipped with microphone for two way communication

- Free app pairs with Apple and Android smartphones or tablets

- Quick surveillance streaming

- Cloud storage available or use a Micro SD Card

- Captured incredibly vivid footage at night.

- Lowest recorded price

- System easily expands to accommodate more cameras

- System app just updated



$50 Off Foscam HD Streaming Surveillance Camera + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99

***Non Prime Members, use this 30 day trial for free shipping



