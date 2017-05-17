Use this and lower your energy bill 40%

CLEVELAND, OH - Imagine saving $65 per bulb by making one simple change! LED bulbs are constantly changing and being improved upon. In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, your solution is one bright bargain.



If you are tired of those so-called "eco bulbs" that take forever to turn on or warm up, the new EcoSmart LED light bulbs are the best I've tested and at their lowest recorded price.



Each traditional bulb you replace in your home can result in as much as $65 in energy costs and additional savings:



- Each bulb lasts 9 years (or up to 10,000 hours of use)

- Shatter free, highly durable and kid-safe design

- Each bulb produces 800 lumens of bright soft white light

- 5-year warranty

- Estimated annual costs of just $1.08 per bulb (based on 3 hours of day per use)

- Lowers overall household energy bill by 40%

- Mercury free design

- Ideal for fans, lamps, bathrooms, dining rooms, dorms and apartments

- Lowest recorded price today



$20 Off Top Rated LED 24 Pack + 5 Year Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $60.00

Now: $39.99



